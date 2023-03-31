From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives has approved the report of the National Assembly Conference Committee on a bill for Act to establish the Nigerian Peace Corps.

With the adoption of the conference committee report, which harmonized the positions of the House and Senate on the proposed legislation, the stage is now set for the passage of the Bill, after which it will be transmitted to the President for assent.

Clause 38 of the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill of provides for interested individuals, groups and association to absorbed into the Corps, subject to the mandatory basic training and orientation program of the Corps as may be prescribed from time to time when the Bill is signed into law.

The Bill is seeking the establishment of the Nigerian Peace Corps as a body to be charged with the responsibility to develop, empower and provide gainful employment to youths, facilitate peace, volunteerism,, Community Service, Neighborhood Watch and Nation building.

Recall that the Nigeria Peace Corps (NPC) Establishment Bill passed in 2022 by the two Chambers was sponsored by the Chairman, Senate Committee of the Nigerian Army, Senator Ali Ndume while that of the House of Representatives was sponsored by the Chief Whip, Mohammed Monguno.

Promoters of the Peace Corps said it is aimed at the socio-economic empowerment of the Nigerian youths and contributing to peace building and advocacy in the country.