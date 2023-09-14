• It’s ridiculous, barefaced lies -Lawmakers

The House of Representatives has dismissed a statement that each member of the National Assembly collected N100 million as palliative.

A statement credited to the National Assistant General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Christopher Onyeka had claimed that the executive arm gave federal lawmakers the sum as palliatives.

He faulted the Federal Government for reportedly sharing a bag of rice to a dozen citizens while allegedly giving N100 million palliative to each member of the National Assembly.

The NLC had on September 1 handed down a 21-day ultimatum to the government over the delay in sharing of palliatives, saying it might be compelled to declare an indefinite labour action if its demands were not met.

The union said the government had failed to meet its demands, including wage awards, implementation of palliatives, tax exemptions and allowances to the public sector workers and a review of the minimum wage.

But Akin Rotimi, chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs said the claim was baseless and devoid of any factual accuracy, adding that transparency and truth in public discourse were necessary for a functioning democracy.

He expressed doubt if Onyeka was conveying the official position of the NLC on the claim, adding that it was nonetheless important to correct such misinformation.

“We state categorically that Onyeka lied in his claim that National Assembly members were given N100 million as palliatives.”

He said at no time did members receive any money from the executive arm as palliatives, adding that the statement should be considered as malicious, irresponsible and in bad faith.

He said it was most unfortunate Onyeka would misrepresent facts in a bid to lend credence to otherwise valid demands of the NLC, while seeking to denigrate NASS, and incite the public against the institution.

According to him, the House of Reps demands an immediate retraction of this lie and a public apology from the NLC.

“The NLC as a critical stakeholder in the development of Nigeria has a voice and it risks delegitimising that voice if it is found to include fables in its legitimate agitations. We wish to remind the NLC and indeed all Nigerians that in less than 100 days in the tenure of the 10th Assembly, we have demonstrated our commitment to the welfare of Nigerian workers and all Nigerians.

“In addition to other measures, the House of Reps speedily carried out requisite legislative action on the executive arm of government’s request for approval of funds for palliatives for Nigerians.”

He said the House had consistently advocated for the executive to expedite the palliative measures to reach vulnerable Nigerians effectively and efficiently.

He said the House had also added its voices to the call for an immediate review of the minimum wage, while urging NLC to see NASS as partners rather than adversaries.

He said the House remained committed to advancing the wellbeing of Nigerians, while empathising with on account of the pains being experienced due to the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy.

However, a source at the NLC secretariat last night challenged the federal lawmakers to come clean and tell Nigerians what they got.

“We dare them to unveil what they received. We cannot be cowed by their empty threat,” the source said.

Workers had embarked on a two-day nationwide strike early September over unfulfilled agreements by the Federal Government on petrol subsidy removal.

The decision by the Labour grounded economic and commercial activities in several states of the Federation.

NLC president, Joe Ajaero, said in the event that the government failed to provide the appropriate responses to the demands, the Congress would not hesitate to embark on indefinite industrial action.

He added that, the same passion and determination that fueled the warning strike will be crucial if we find ourselves compelled to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike.