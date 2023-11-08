From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives has passed for second reading a bill seeking to amend the Nigeria Minerals and Mining Act, 2007, so to provide for the regulation of artisanal mining and refining.

The bill, which is sponsored by Gaza Gbefwi, the deputy speaker, Benjamin Kalu and Julius Ihonvbere, is also seeking to impose stiffer

penalties for offences under the extant act, so as to increase its effectiveness.

Gbefwi, while leading debate on the bill, at Wednesday’s plenary, said the proposed legislation is also aimed at

strengthening the Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee (NIREMCO), in order to reduce the friction between the state and the federal government in the mining sector.

He stated that the proposed legislation, apart from enabling the states know their legal rights in respect in minerals administration, would also establish the “Nigerian Mining Development Authority that will administer the solid mineral administration funds.”

The lawmakers further stated that the bill provides for the setting up of Mineral Inspectors and Environmental Agency. This, according to him, will increase emphasis on mineral inspection and monitoring as well as monitoring environmental impact amongst others.

He added that the bill also seeks to create an enabling law for the Community Development Agency ( CDA) for host communities of solid minerals, like is obtainable in the Petroleum Industry Act ( PIA).