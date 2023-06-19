From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has said members would work for the benefit of all Nigerians.

His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, in a statement, yesterday, quoted Abbas as stating this at the weekend, during a visit to the First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, at the presidential villa.

According to the statement, Abbas who was accompanied on the visit by the deputy speaker, Benjamin Kalu and other members, thanked the First Lady for the support given to them during the speakership contest.

He promised that the House will give President Bola Tinubu all the necessary support to make his administration a success. The speaker added that the massive support given to him by his colleagues, during the election for the speakership seat would spur him to work assiduously with every member to achieve a Nigeria that every citizen desires.

He expressed confidence that the present administration would have a smooth sail as the President, Vice President, First Lady, Chief of Staff to the President, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation were all former members of the National Assembly, noting that that would make them relate with the parliament from the point of knowledge.

“This is the first time we are having this kind of arrangement in our history,” the Speaker said, adding that the 10th House would ensure that the government succeeds.

The First Lady, in her remarks, congratulated Abbas and Kalu on their emergence expressing optimism that with the calibre of the leadership of the assembly, the country would be great again.