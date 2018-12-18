Ndubuisi Orji,Abuja

In spite of the ongoing strike by members of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), which has paralysed activities at the National Assembly, since Monday, the House of Representatives, held its plenary, on Tuesday, with only 24 lawmakers in attendance.

The plenary started at 12.11p.m with 16 lawmakers, including the Deputy Speaker, Yusuf Lasun, who presided over the session.

Not long after, eight other members came in.

The quorum required for the sitting of the 360-member House is 120 lawmakers.

Details later…