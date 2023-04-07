From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The member of the House of Representatives, with the highest number of bill sponsorship, Tajudeen Abass, is set to join the contest for the speakership of the House in the 10th assembly.

Abass, who represents Zaria Federal Constituency, is currently leading the bill sponsorship chart with 78 bills. He had previously ranked third in the bill sponsorship chart in 8th assembly.

The lawmaker, it was gathered, enjoys the support of the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and would be declaring formally for the speakership contest very soon.

One his allies, confirmed to journalists that “Abass will soon be making his intention to contest for speaker known to everyone. He is the best lawmaker in terms of lawmaking in the National Assembly.

“Remember, the primary function of legislators is lawmaking and Rt Hon. Tajudeen Abass has sponsored 78 bills, which is the highest in this Assembly. In the 8th House, he came third with 43 bills and 113 motions.

“This is the man for the job and Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai is solidly behind his aspiration because Hon. Abass is a good product and Kaduna state is offering the nation the best to lead the House of Representatives “.