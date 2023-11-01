From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives has issued 72-hours ultimatum to the Accountant General of the Federation, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Madein to submit detailed report on the utilisation of the N100 billion COVID-19 intervention funds released by the Federal Government to Ministries, Departments and Agencies between 2020 and 2022.

Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Bamidele Salam, who issued the summon, at an investigative hearing,

expressed dismay that the Accountant General failed to comply with the directive of the committee to make the report available on October 27.

Bamidele explained that a letter was written to the Accountant General to furnish the committee with details of all releases, in line with the Appropriation Act and other interventions captured by the released from Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) to MDAs.

The lawmaker, who was addressing officials from the office of the Accountant General said “that letter, I was duly informed showed that submission is expected on or before October 27, 2023. As we speak, that input has not been received from the office of the accountant general of the Federation.

“That is a very very important document that will guide our proceedings on the investigation the house mandated us to carry out within a timeframe.

“Sir, you are the Deputy Director PAC, if the letter comes most likely you will also have an input to the conversation.

“So, we are sending you now to go back home and let the accountant general know that she has defaulted in the request of the committee. We said on or before 27th if there are any objective reasons why she couldn’t meet up with that date, she should communicate to this committee to ask for the extension of time.”