From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Members of the House of Representatives were furious, on Tuesday, over alleged plot by some persons to install an interim government in the country.

The members, who were contributing to debate on a motion by Unyime Idem, calling on the House to condemn alleged plot by some persons to install an interim government, charged the security agencies to take steps to forestall possible breakdown of law and order.

The lawmakers cautioned politicians, who are aggrieved with the outcome of the last general elections against heating up the polity, while they await the verdict of the court on the controversial poll.

The Department of State Security ( DSS) had last week said it was aware of alleged plot by some persons to install an interim government in the country.

However, Idem, in his motion, that the 1999 Constitution ( as amended) prescribes a four-year tenure for the President, with election as the avenue for a change of leadership in the country.

The lawmaker noted that ” interim government is undemocratic, unconstitutional, and unknown to our laws as a court of competent jurisdiction had in time past so declare.” He expressed worry that if the alleged plot succeeds,” it will result in anarchy, with a price many generations after us will continue to pay for.”

Sergius Ogun, while contributing to debate, charged the security agencies to do their duties by arresting and prosecuting those behind the alleged plot to foist an interim government on the country.

The lawmaker noted that it is a waste of time for parliament to be debating an non existent issue, at a time where citizens are killed daily by hunger and bandits.