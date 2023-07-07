From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives has directed the Federal Ministry of Works and the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to begin reconstruction of Oba-Nnewi-Uga-Akokwa-Arondizuogu-Okigwe roads in Anambra and Imo states, immediately.

It also mandated its Committee on Works, when constituted, to ensure full compliance with the directive.

This followed the adoption of a motion by member representing Ideato North and South Federal Constituency, Ikenga Ugochinyere, and three others, at plenary.

Ugochinyere, in his lead debate, stated that the failed portions of the roads, which cut across Idemili, Nnewi North/South/Ekwusigo, Aguata and Ideato federal constituencies in Anambra and Imo states have become a deathtrap.

He added that gunmen now use the bad portions of the roads to carry out criminal activities including robbery, kidnapping among others, noting that residents around the areas have fled from their homes to seek safety and shelter elsewhere.

“Despite the construction/repair/maintenance work carried out on the road by the Federal Ministry of Works, Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in the past, the road has remained in a deplorable state.

“As a result of the deplorable state of the road, economic and commercial activities in the surrounding communities have crumbled. Traders and travellers around Nnewi, Onitsha, Uga, Akokwa and Arondizuogu communities in Anambra and Imo States have abandoned the area for fear of their lives and safety.”

Ugochinyere expressed worry “that with the advent of the rainy season, the already deplorable state of the road has been worsen and inhabitants of the said communities are no longer able to go about their daily activities freely as their lives and properties are under threat due to the torrential erosions that ensue from the rains.

“If reconstruction work is not carried out on the road, the lives, businesses and economy of inhabitants of the affected communities will be completely crumbled.”