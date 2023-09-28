From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Deputy spokesman of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has appealed to Organised Labour to reconsider its proposed strike, over delay by government in providing palliatives to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

Agbese, in an interview with journalists, in Abuja, said the issue of palliatives is paramount to the President Bola Tinubu administration. Consequently, he appealed to Organised Labour not to succumb to antics of “agents of destabilization”.

The lawmaker, who represents Ado/ Okpokwu/ Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, of Benue State, said the removal of fuel subsidy is in the overall interest of the country and the citizens.

“Let me also use this opportunity to appeal to the Organised Labour not to succumb to agents of destabilization who want to pull us back. The issue of palliatives and better welfare for all citizens is paramount before the Asiwaju government.

“Our nation can not withstand another mass action. We are trying to build not destroy. The Labour should, therefore, give dialogue a chance and at least be patient with this administration. It is still early days”, he stated.

Agbese noted that though fuel subsidy has been a part of the nation since the 1970s, it has ballooned over time, making a few persons richer to the detriment of the entire country.

According to him, “President Tinubu must be commended for taking the bold step to save the future of our nation. Fuel subsidy was no longer attainable,” he said.

“It is on record that about N40.1 billion is spent daily to subsidize every liter of petrol consumed in Nigeria by at least N600. It means the government spends about N1.24 trillion on fuel subsidies monthly.

“The country is in massive debt and would need more money to subsidize fuel. According to the World Bank, the government is projected to achieve fiscal savings of approximately two trillion naira ($2.6 billion) in 2023, equivalent to 0.9% of GDP. These savings are expected to reach over 11 trillion naira ($14.3bn) by the end of 2025.

“This will be invested in healthcare, education, and infrastructure. Indeed, the advantages of the removal of subsidy would not just come up immediately. It is not possible because the economy is not strong. We don’t have money to start implementing measures that will ameliorate the removal of the subsidy.

“However, we must look beyond the present. The future of our great nation is at stake. I want to commend President Tinubu for this brave decision. In a matter of time, Nigerians will smile.”