From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Midstream), Prince Henry Odianosen Okojie, has assured Nigerians of effective oversight to ensure value addition to the sector.

He said this in his welcome address during the inaugural meeting of the Committee in the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Wednesday.

Okojie, who represents Esan North East and Esan South East Federal Constituency of Edo State, said Committee will work to ensure accountability and transparency as well as compliance with regulations mandates.

He pointed out that it was the first House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Midstream), which is as a result of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), 2021 which provided the legal, regulatory and fiscal framework for the Nigerian Petroleum Industry, hence a lot is expected of them.

He expressed gratitude to the leadership of the House led by the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, for the confidence to carry out the responsibility and assured that the Committee would diligently carry out its mandate.

He said: “This inaugural meeting is to set the stage for the enormous responsibilities we are to accomplish.

“Our goal, therefore is to provide effective leadership and oversight for the midstream petroleum sector and to ensure that there is value addition.

“As you are aware, the Petroleum Resource (Midstream) handles the midstream activities in Nigeria, which includes the technical, operational and commercial aspects of operations in the oil and gas industry.

“The sector deals with the movement, storage and processing of crude oil and natural gas. It also covers wholesale marketing of crude or refined petroleum products.

“Essentially, this is the first House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Midstream), which is as a result of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), 2021 which provided the legal, regulatory and fiscal framework for the Nigerian Petroleum Industry. A lot is expected from us.

“Principally, the committee shall have jurisdiction over the following: Oversight over the Ministry responsible for Petroleum Resources; the Nigeria Midstream and Down Stream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NNPCL), on midstream activities; Crude Oil Refining; Bulk Storage; Transportation Pipelines; Transportation Network Operations; Wholesale Petroleum Liquid Supply; Petroleum Product Distribution and Operation of facilities for the production of Petrochemicals; Crude Oil Marketing and Revenue from Petro-chemicals; Examination and Scrutinizing NNPCL, its subsidiaries and all related Companies in the Midstream Sector; Jointly work with the Committee on Petroleum Resources Upstream to oversight on environmental remediation activities; Examining and scrutinizing, in conjunction with other related Committees on Petroleum Resources, the annual budget estimate of NNPCL and its subsidiaries and all oil related companies and present same to the House for consideration and approval.

“The Committee shall also emphasize on issues of finance, prices and fees for midstream services; ensuring health, safety and environmental standards are met; support activities that encourage investment and competition in the midstream sector; and to also set standards that can help develop gas infrastructure and use; as well as dealing with issues that affect host communities and stakeholders.

“This Committee will work to ensure accountability and transparency; compliance with regulations mandates, and updates and shall conduct public hearings and investigations on activities of the Ministry of Petroleum Resource, NMDPRA, NNPCL and other stake holders in the sector to ascertain standard procedures in line with the PIA and in line with the goal of the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) and for the overall benefit of Nigerians.

“Honourable colleagues, let me emphasize that it is only through team work that this committee can succeed and I believe that with your rich background of knowledge, this committee is good to go.

“Let me once again welcome you all to this inaugural meeting and to say that with hard work and dedication, we shall contribute in making the oil sector and Nigeria a better place for everyone. I appreciate your attention.”