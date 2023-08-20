From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, Amaobi Ogah has urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergence on malaria.

Ogah, in a statement, on Sunday, on the occasion of 2023 World Mosquito Day, with the theme “Fighting the World’s Deadliest killer -the Mosquito.”, said

said considering the devastating effects of malaria, there is need for concerted efforts to eradicate mosquito, which is the causative agent.

The lawmaker urged the federal government to step up efforts to eradicate malaria by engaging critical stakeholders in the health sector including Non-Governmental Organisations. He stated that the burden of malaria on the country is enormous, noting that government at all levels must do more to combat the scourge.

Ogah, who also represents Isuiwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State, said the 10th will collaborate with stakeholders in the fight against malaria by ensuring that monies budgeted for anti-malaria programme are utilised for that purpose.

“According to the World Health Organization, Four African countries accounted for just over half of all malaria deaths worldwide: Nigeria top this list with 31.3%, followed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo with 12.6%, Tanzania (4.1%) and Niger (3.9%).

“I am aware that the WHO Global technical strategy for malaria 2016–2030, which was updated in 2021, provides a technical framework for all malaria-endemic countries, including Nigeria. This document is expected to guide and support regional and country programmes on malaria control as they work towards control and elimination of malaria.

“The technical strategy include:

Reducing malaria case incidence by at least 90% by 2030; reducing malaria mortality rates by at least 90% by 2030;

eliminating malaria in at least 35 countries by 2030; preventing a resurgence of malaria in all countries that are malaria-free.

“The prevalence of fake malaria drugs will be looked into to avoid further deaths recorded. We will carry out our oversight functions to ascertain the role of primary health care in the Roll Back Malaria Programme. Nigeria is a country in need of protection from malaria. Its death toll from the disease makes up nearly a third of the world’s 619,000 malaria deaths a year, ” he stated.