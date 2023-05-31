Notwithstanding, the House of Representatives has resolved to support the decision of President Tinubu.

The House, in a motion sponsored by Jimoh Olajide, at plenary, appealed to Nigerians for patience and understanding and lauded the immediate past administration for phasing out fuel subsidy.

Presenting the motion, Olajide said President Tinubu was a concerned senior citizen whose agenda was to favour the down trodden for the purpose of humanity.

He noted that there was no provision for fuel subsidy in the 2023 Appropriation Act, adding that the ninth Assembly and the past administration gave it a legal backing. He said any legislative action in support of the president to deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians would go a long way in enhancing development. “The president is concerned about the masses and has meaningful objective to utilise Nigeria funds appropriately with budgetary reforms agenda on education, health, and infrastructure Others include agriculture, food, security and above all security of lives and property as embedded in the constitution,” he said.