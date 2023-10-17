From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives Committee has said it will ensure the speedy consideration and passage of the 2024 Appropriation Bill, once it is presented to the parliament by President Bola Tinubu.

The chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, Abubakar Bichi, stated this, on Tuesday, while speaking at the inaugural meeting of the committee. Bichi promised that the parliament will sustain the practice of passing the budget on before December 31, in each financial year.

The Appropriation Committee chairman also stated that the Committee will step up its oversight function, so as to ensure a robust monitoring of the implementation of the budget by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

According to him, “it is significant to note that the Appropriations Committee stands as one of the most prominent Committees that champions the course of law making through appropriations of funds to run the affairs of government by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government. This makes the Committee enjoys a wider jurisdiction in comparison with other Standing Committees.

“More significantly, the Committee is empowered by Order 20, Rule 15 of the House of Representatives Standing Orders, 10th Edition, 2020 as Amended to coordinate, monitor, and supervise the implementation of all Appropriation Acts after passage by the National Assembly.

“This power will be effectively utilized to exercise oversight jurisdiction over relevant agencies such as the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Federal Ministry of Finance, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation and National Economic Intelligence Agency among others to monitor the budget implementation.

“In furtherance of this significant duty, the Committee’s leadership will initiate a strategic meeting with Chairmen of Finance, National Planning and Aids, Loans and Debt Management to gather data that will facilitate effective function of this Committee of ensuring inclusive budget preparation, appreciable implementation and effective oversight.

“In addition, the Committee will ensure the sustenance of the long established and cherished precedent of ensuring compliance with the Financial Year Act through budget passage on or before 31 December of each financial year. This development will no doubt

makes the budget implementation from January to December operational and achievable.”