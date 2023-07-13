From Ndubuisi Orji
The House of Representatives has approved N500 billion for palliatives to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal as requested by President Bola Tinubu.
The House approved the request of the President, on Thursday, after taking the bill for alteration of the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act through the first and second reading, and third reading.
URGENT NEWS: Earn US Dollars directly paid to your account; Nigerians can now earn up to $14,000- $17,000 (₦12 million+) profiting from premium domain names. Our backend team helps with the entire process. Click here to start now