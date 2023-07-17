From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

After the contest for the speakership of the 10th House of Representatives, the Green chamber is gradually settling down to legislative business. However, the question is what manner of parliament, would the 10th House be under the leadership of Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

Abbas was overwhelming voted as the speaker of the House, on June 13 when the 10th assembly was inaugurated. He polled a total of 353 votes to defeat former deputy speaker of the House, Idris Wase and former chairman of the House Committee on National Intelligence, Sani Jaji, who scored 3 votes each.

Apart from the trio, others who had aspired to lead the 10th House included Alhassan Ado-Doguwa; Muktar Betara; Yusuf Gadgi; Mariam Onuoha; Abdulrahern Olawuyi; Sada Soli and Yalleman Makki.

Prior to the inauguration of the 10th Assembly, the APC leadership had endorsed Abbas and Benjamin Kalu for the leadership of the 10th House. Kalu was elected unopposed as the deputy speaker of the House.

Nevertheless, their endorsement generated furore in the House, with many arguing that it was an attempt by the APC to weaken the Green chamber in the present dispensation. Specifically, some critics had argued that having the ruling party anoint the leadership of the legislature would militate against its independence.

For instance, Wase, in his immediate reaction to the speaker’s endorsement had described it as an attempt by external forces to hijack the parliament and ultimately erode the independence of the legislature.

“We will not allow this parliament to be disgraced. We will not allow this parliament to be hijacked. We will not allow this parliament to be made a lame duck. I believe we are loyal and loyal to our country first; loyal to our party and loyal to our people. This place is very sacred. It is honourable and that is why we are called honourable members. We must be honourable in our action, in our activities in defence of the federal republic of Nigeria, “ the former deputy speaker had stated.

Wase, Betara, Gagdi, Soli, Jaji, Onuoha and Doguwa had forged an alliance christened the G-7 to stop the emergence of Abbas as speaker. Nevertheless, Doguwa, after flirting briefly with the G-7, dumped the group.

APC rattled by the opposition to its preferred candidates had stepped up its engagement with aggrieved members of the House, with President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and immediate past speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, leading the charge.

Gbajabiamila, while rationalizing the choice of Abbas and Kalu, at a meeting with lawmakers, prior to their inauguration, made frantic efforts to allay their fears. “Nobody is compromising the independence of the legislature. The fact that your party says this is where we are going, does not mean compromising the independence of the legislature,” he had stated.

Pundits say it is to the credit of the President, Gbajabiamila and other leaders of the APC that most contenders to the speakership seat withdrew from the contest, thereby paving the way for Abbas’ smooth sail to the exalted seat.

Regardless, not a few believe that the role played by the Presidency in the emergence of Abbas as speaker, as well as the massive support by his colleagues, places heavy burden on him. Pundits say the speaker bears a burden of loyalty to his party leaders, particularly to President Bola Tinubu and the Chief of Staff to the President, for their roles in his emergence.

Therefore, analysts say Abbas would also be confronted with balancing his loyalty to his party leaders and ensuring the independence of the legislature, as well to the electorate, whenever there is a clash of interest.

The speaker also owes a debt of gratitude to his colleagues for their massive support to him during the contest, especially those who were in the forefront of his speakership bid.

Daily Sun gathered that in the immediate, Abbas as a measure of his fidelity to his supporters, is in a fix on how to accommodate as many members as possible in the chairmanship of standing Committees of the House. Usually, the leadership of the House uses the chairmanship of the House to appreciate those who supported their emergence.

However, unlike in the past, all but six members of the House voted for the speaker, a development inside sources say has made the allotment of committee chairmanship an Herculean task for the leadership. There are currently 106 standing Committees in the House. Therefore, only 212 members can be accommodated as committee chairman and deputy.

The speaker’s plight, it was gathered, is worsened by the “fact” that most of those who withdrew from the contest, to support his candidature, allegedly negotiated directly with the Presidency.

The leadership, in a bid to accommodate more persons, is reportedly considering increasing the number of standing committees in the House. But the question is how will an increased number of House Committees impact positively on governance?

Nevertheless, the speaker in his inaugural speech stated that while the House under his watch will work harmoniously with the executive arm, it would also uphold the principles of check and balance.

According to him, “we will work in harmony with the executive arm, while upholding principles of checks and balances. Our collaboration will be anchored on the principles of transparency, accountability, and respect for the rule of law.

“We shall work closely and inter-dependently with the Executive and Judiciary to give Nigerians the good governance they deserve. We stand at a crucial juncture in our nation’s history, where challenges abound, but so do opportunities.

“We will champion legislations that will uplift the lives of our fellow citizens, promote social justice, and drive sustainable development.”

However, the question is, beyond rhetoric, can Abbas walk the talk? Can he actually stand up to the Executive arm of government in the event that the actions of the executive impedes the independence of the legislature?

Recall that critics had dubbed ninth House, a rubber stamp assembly, because of its subservient posture to the Executive arm of government. Therefore, not a few have wondered if the current leadership can stand up to the Executive, when it matters most.

Nevertheless, member representing Enugu North and South, Chimaobi Atu, says the speaker will keep his words. Atu, who is a member of the Labour Party, told Daily Sun, in a recent interview, that Abbas will not be anybody’s rubber stamp.

According to him, “he will never be a rubber stamp to anybody. Before he was nominated or elected as the speaker of the 10th House, he has interacted with much people. APC endorsing him, is probably because they have seen that he enjoys the support of members. They just worked smartly to endorse him.

“But then, he is a man of his words. Before he was endorsed by his party, he has promised that he is not going to disappoint Nigerians. He is not going to disappoint the 10th assembly.

“That he is not going to be a rubber stamp to any person. That he is going to do things that will benefit Nigerians. I don’t think he is going to be a rubber stamp speaker. He is going to be a man of his own. He is a man of integrity. He will stand with the masses.”