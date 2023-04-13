From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Determined to take the higher institutions in Ekiti State to exalted positions, and address the myriad of challenges confronting them, the state governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has inaugurated governing council members of the three higher institutions in the state.

Oyebanji said the Councils must act rightly, and come up with a rescue agenda on how to reposition the institutions to enviable heights.

The new Councils inaugurated on Thursday and those to head them are, Ekiti State University(EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, with Prof. Akin Oyebode, to serve as Pro-Chancellor and Council Chairman, while Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and Prof Dipo Aina will serve as Chancellor and Chairman respectively for Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti( BOUESTI) and Dr Adedamola Dada will serve as chairman for

Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital( EKSUTH), Ado-Ekiti.

Oyebanji made the remarks while delivering his speech at the Conference Hall, Governor’s Office , Ado-Ekiti, on Thursday, where he urged the chairmen to reposition the institutions and cause a progressive change in the life of the institutions under their care.

He also urged them to work assiduously with the management and other stakeholders to end the precarious situation the institutions are currently finding themselves.

” Forge a way forward on how to end academic instability, students restiveness, unpaid salaries, bureaucratic slackness that make it impossible to get certificate and transcript ready on time and a whole lot of problems that continue to confront the development of the institutions.

“For example, these institutions are still faced with the challenge of meeting their emolument and overhead cost, just as institutional governance is a big issue.

” Similarly, there has been too many instabilities in the academic calendar of the institutions, especially EKSU, which has greatly eroded stakeholders’ confidence in its stability and competitiveness.

“The Councils must work towards ensuring stability in the academic calendar and full accreditation of programmes.

” I urge the Councils and the management to come up with a rescue agenda on how to reposition the institutions to an enviable height. In the world of today, where new generation universities are giving the older ones a run for their money, our universities must strive to be on top of the league in research, endowment and training of globally competitive students.”

Prof. Akin Oyebode, who responded on behalf of the three Chairman, pledged their loyalty and commitment to their new assignment and assured the governor that they would all do their best to position the institutions where they are supposed to be to produce the best.