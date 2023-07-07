From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Sixteen hardened criminals (Yan ‘dabas) operating in Kano State have been directed to report themselves to the nearest police station in the state or be declared wanted.

Disclosing this during a press conference at the Bompai Police headquarters , Kano State Police Commissioner, Usaini Mohammed Gumel said the invitation was part of proactive measures to check the activities of criminals in the state.

He tasked the ward heads of areas where the listed thugs(Yandabas) reside to assist the police in identifying them for further action.

The Commissioner, however, implored repentant thugs(Yandabas) to come forward and register themselves for rehabilitation, stressing that the offer would lapse in three weeks time.

He pledged to impress it upon the state government to assist them with a token to start up something meaningful at the end of the rehabilitation.

The Commissioner also disclosed that arising from intensified patrols and raids of criminal hideouts, they arrested a total of 108 suspects during the just concluded Muslim Sallah celebrations.

He added that the operations led to the recovery of dangerous weapons, illicit drugs, motor vehicles ,tricycles, motorcycles and others exhibits.

Gumel said that a breakdown of the arrests included 24 armed robbery suspects, three suspected kidnappers, two suspected drug peddlers, nine thieves, two motor vehicle thieves, three tricycle thieves and three motor vehicle thieves.