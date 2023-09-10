From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has appealed to the Federal Government to refund to the state funds expended in construction of federal roads.

Governor Nwifuru made the appeal while playing host to the Minister of Works, Chief David Umahi, and his entourage who paid him a courtesy visit as part of his ongoing tour of Federal Road projects across the country including the South East region.

Nwifuru noted that the refund would enable the state channel funds towards the construction of other critical infrastructure begging for attention in parts of the state.

The governor expressed sadness over the handling of rehabilitation work on Abakaliki-Afikpo road where the contractor allegedly syphoned funds meant for the project without execution.

The governor blamed contractors and engineers for poor supervision of projects in parts of the country especially in South East region.

“Our major problem in this Country is one not knowing his job schedule and that is why we are having shoddy jobs everywhere, all constructions should be channelled to the Federal Ministry of Works because they have all the manpower and capacity to do quality job.”

Governor Nwifuru applauded former Governor Umahi for laying solid infrastructural base upon which he is currently advancing the development of the State as Governor.

“Under his watch, the money of Ebonyi circulated within Ebonyi, he got the raw materials from Ebonyi and he used locals to do the job.”

Earlier, he had congratulated Governor Nwifuru for his outstanding performance in office within his first 100 days, and urged him “to be focused and do everything to carry all the shades of the state together.”

While calling on Ebonyians to continue to support the Governor to transform the State, Chief Umahi assured he would cooperate with him to attract more democracy dividends to the people from the Federal Government.