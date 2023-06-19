From Tony Osauzo, Benin

An APC member of the House of Representatives representing Ovia Federal Constituency in Edo State, Hon Dennis Idahosa, has urged President Bola Tinubu to implement the recommendations of the Steve Oronsaye Committee’s report to cut waste and strengthen the civil service.

In a press statement he personally signed, the lawmaker who is the former chairman of the House Committee on Legislative Compliance, lauded the decisions so far made by the President to save the nation’s economy.

He said the dwindling revenue of the country in the face of increasing demand for infrastructural development, high debt burden, and better welfare for the citizens, posed a great danger to the survival of the country, adding that it was as a result that there have been increase and sustained campaigns for cost-cutting measures in governance across the board.

Idahosa stated that the Oronsaye Committee report revealed a high level of competition among several overlapping agencies, which had not only created ill feelings among government agencies but also brought about unnecessary wastage in government expenditure.

He regretted that 10 years after, no administration has mustered the courage and political will to implement the report.

Allaying fear that implementation of the report would lead to job loss in the federal civil service, Idahosa assured that the National Assembly (NASS) would give legislative backing for the report’s implementation where necessary.

“I must commend the move so far by the President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to stopping the haemorrhage in the nation’s economy since he took over the reign of power on May 29th.

“The far-reaching decisions such as removal of fuel subsidy and unification of exchange rate, would free up revenue to implement policies and programmes aimed at bettering the lives of Nigerians.

“However, I am urging the President to also look other ways to free more revenue such as the implementation of the Steve Oronsaye committee report that was set up by President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

“But, sadly, the government, rather than reduce, harmonise or merge some agencies as recommended in the report, has gone ahead to establish more agencies.

“It is better we endure the short term effect of the inconveniences that will come with the implementation, and later enjoy the long term effect, than to further delay its implementation”, he admonished, and called on Nigerians to be patient as President Tunubu continue with his reforms which he assured would enthrone good governance in Nigeria.

The Oronsaye Committee submitted an 800-page report on April 16, 2012, which recommended the abolition and merger of 102 government agencies and parastatals, while some were listed to be self-funding.

The committee also recommended, among other things, the discontinuation of government funding of professional bodies and councils.

The recommendations were designed to free funds for the implementations of government programmes.