From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Member of House of Representatives representing Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency of Delta State,Nnamdi Ezechi, has urged the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Musa and the Inspector General of Police(IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, and other service chiefs to tackle the spate of kidnapping in his constituency and other parts of the country.

Ezechi, in two seperate letters to the CDS and the IGP, decried the spate of kidnapping and banditry across the country. The lawmaker noted that recently one of his constituents was kidnapped in the northern part of the country. And charge the security agencies to take urgent steps to secure her release.

The federal lawmaker said a video clip of the said kidnapped victim had already gone viral. He described the release of the video as despicable, barbaric, dehumanizing and embarrassing.

Ezechi, while commending the service chiefs for their efforts to ensure the security of life and property in the country, stated that there is need for them to do more to effectively tackle the menace.

According to him, the unwholesome activities of bandits and kidnappers has become worrisome over the years and had portrayed the country in bad light in the comity of nations.

He said the nation’s economy had been greatly affected due to the relocation of local and foreign investors to neighboring countries over insecurity.

Ezechi promised to collaborate with the security agencies in the fight against insecurity to make the country safe and habitable for the people, especially in his Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency.