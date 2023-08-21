From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Yusuf Gagdi, has felicitated with former Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, on his inauguration as Minister of Labour and Employment.

Gagdi, in a statement, on Monday, said he has no doubt that Lalong will live up to expectations as Minister of Labour and Employment.

According to him, the appointment is

“a testimony of your unrivaled record as having the most labour friendly administration in Plateau State, when you held sway as the Governor for eight years.”

” You have always proven your capability in every task assigned to you; the most recent being successfully leading APC’s presidential campaign to a resounding victory in the 2023 elections.

“As you brace up to tackle the prevalence of unemployment among Nigerian youths, as well as ensuring that the wages of Nigerian workers can be dignifying for their labour to the fatherland, we are confident that you will justify the trust reposed in you by Mr President and make Plateau State proud in this assignment.