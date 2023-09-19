From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A House of Representatives member representing Ekiti North Federal Constituency 1, comprising Oye and Ikole Local Governments Areas of Ekiti State, Hon. Akin Rotimi Jr, has offered free medical services to over 4,000 people of his constituency.

The two-day medical outreach which took place on separate days at Ikole Specialist Hospital and Oye General Hospital tagged : ‘Ayewa Comprehensive

Medico-Surgical Mission’, was

in conjunction with

Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Nigerian Medical Association (Ekiti State Branch), and Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti.

People of the constituency including boys, girls, men, women and the aged from Oye and Ikole local governments benefited from the gesture.

According to the federal lawmaker and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the initiative was in fulfilment of his campaign promises to the people of his constituency and his resolve to touch the lives of his constituents positively.

Medical services enjoyed included medical consultations and minor surgeries such as lipoma excision, herniorrhaphies, lump excision, removal of foreign objects from ear, nose and throat.

Others are dental procedures, tooth extraction, scaling and polishing, eye tests, distribution of glasses, cataract surgeries, care for indigent patients.

Speaking with newsmen at the event, the federal lawmaker and Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs at the Green Chamber said,

“During the course of my campaign, I had six focal points and health is a very critical part of it because without health, there is nothing anybody can do.

“It’s a priority that our people are healthy and I have always followed the ideology of Prof. Olukoya Ransome Kuti and others in primary health care that the society needs to prioritise primary health care because if you have a functional health care system, you have fewer cases migrating to the General Hospitals.

“It’s important we have this periodic health mission to pick things very quickly and address them. In other components, aside just clinicals are also some degrees of surgical. We are also looking at eye defects. There are also interventions in dental as well.

“We are also having about 1000 people who will be included in the NHIS which will ensure that our constituents that are selected are able to access health care for the next one year, totally free of charge.

“I think this is a very important part of what we should be doing. All stakeholders should be unified about strengthening our NHIS system so that people are able to access health care system.

“A lot of our constituents have been ill and incurred cost in the hospitals and have not been able to pay. We are also going to be taking care of offsetting some of these bills for people.

“I must thank the Primary Health Care Development Agency for collaborating with us on this project as well as the Nigerian Medical Association(NMA) Ekiti State Branch and Association of Resident Doctors, they have all collaborated with us. We are barely 100 days in office and we are able to do these things. I’m immensely grateful to all of them.

“For the constituents, it’s a sign of things to come. We will always prioritise the health care and wellness of our people. ”

The Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association(NMA) and Chief Medical Director (CMD), Ikole Specialist Hospital, Dr. Olaniyi Rosiji said, ” More than fifty surgeries have been done while some other patients are still expected to visit while those with severe cases have been referred.”

One of the beneficiaries of the health largesse, Mr Adewale Amos, from Ikole-Ekiti, commended the lawmaker for the initiative.

” I commend the lawmaker for this. This is a sure way of touching the lives of people at the grassroot.

” I am happy that I am one of the beneficiaries. God bless the lawmaker.”