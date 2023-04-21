From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Member Representing Calabar Municipal/Odukpani federal constituency, Hon. Eta Mbora, has felicitated with the Muslim community in his Constituency and across the Cross River state on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitri celebration, expressing hope for a better Nigeria.

In his Ed-el-Fitri message, Mbora encouraged citizens to continue nurturing peace and harmony in their various communities across the country.

The message read in part:”I extend my warm greetings to all Muslim faithful as they mark the completion of the holy month of Ramadan fast and celebration of Eid-el-Fitri festival.

“As we mark the end of the fast, it is a time for us to reflect on the essence of lessons from the teachings to mitigate the disagreements associated with a plural ethno-religious setting like ours.

“The festival is a time for joy, celebration and reunion. As we come together to share in the festivities, let us continue to promote peace, love,and harmony in our constituency, state and country.

According to him, “the nation, at this time, needs one another for sustainable development and expressed hope for a better Nigeria.”

