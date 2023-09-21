From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Chairman of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, Abubakar Bichi, has the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her commitment to the course of women and children.

Bichi, in a statement, felicitating with the First Lady on the occasion of her 63rd birthday celebration, described Mrs Tinubu as a leader and preacher gospel, who has distinguished herself in all endeavours over the years.

According to him, “In a world of constant change, she remains a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Nigerians,”

“Her life has been a gift, not just to Nigeria, but to the world, breaking many barriers for women and setting a perfect example for young girls to say, ‘I really can be anything I want to be.’

“As a wife and mother, she is a beacon of support to her husband, family, and everyone around you. We could not ask for a better First Lady at this time.”