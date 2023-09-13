From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A Member of the House of Representatives, representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Dachung Bagos, has faulted the judgment of the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, which nullified his election.

Bagos, in a statement, on Wednesday, said the issue of nomination, based on which the tribunal nullified his election, is an internal affair of the People’s Democratic Party Party (PDP). He stated that previous tribunal judgments have held that only members of a political can bring up issues relating to the sponsorship of a candidate.

The lawmaker said “The outcome of the Election Tribunal against the mandate of the good people of Jos South, Jos East Federal Constituency raises a lot of questions, Can a mandate with an overwhelming winning vote of over 95,000 against 31,000 be a mere academic exercise?

“It clearly shows that the wishes of the people don’t really matter for reasons of unfounded interests. Previous tribunal judgements have held that only party members or the party itself have the locus standi to challenge the nomination and sponsorship of a candidate.

“Furthermore, such issues are pre-election matters, I can’t help but wonder why this panel thought differently. I call on my constituents and party faithful to remain calm and resolute as we seek redress in the Court of Appeal.”