Labour Party (LP) House of Representatives caucus leader, Afam Ogene, has faulted the testimony of a witness of Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, Ndubuisi Nwobu, at the presidential election petition tribunal, describing it as watery, contradictory and admission of failure by the leadership of PDP in Anambra State.

During proceedings on Wednesday, Nwobu, Anambra PDP chairman and state collation agent of the party, alleged that ‘magic’ happened to votes of the PDP candidate at different collation centres.

The results of the election in Anambra, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), showed that Peter Obi, LP candidate scored 584,621 votes, Atiku polled 9,036 votes in the state while Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress scored 5,111 votes.

Ogene, House of Representatives member-elect for Ogbaru federal constituency, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, said the integrity of the result in Anambra is cast in the fortress of the uncompromising will of the people of Anambra to vote for their son, who is not only popular in the state, but has also been overwhelmingly accepted across the nation as the face of the new leadership that Nigerians deserve.

“The allusion to ‘magic’ by Nwobu in his testimony is laughable, because the only obvious attempted magic in Anambra, was the failed plot by Nwobu and his co-conspirators to conjure electoral success, where they had abysmally failed to win the trust of the people as a result of their less than transparent and transactional political philosophy that do not put to account the interest of the people,” Ogene said.

Ogene said further that it was contradictory and self-indicting, for Nwobu to confirm election results were signed at the polling unit and ward levels by party agents, including those of the PDP, but inexplicably alleged that the same results which was announced by INEC were products of ‘magic’.

Ogene said: “Nwobu should be decent enough to admit he failed woefully as the PDP chairman in Anambra State to mobilise support for his principal, Atiku, and also show integrity and good character by transparently giving the PDP national leadership and their candidate the true account of why he failed to achieve good result, despite the huge resources made available to them in Anambra State for the project, rather than playing the dishonourable role of a court jester.

“If I may ask, what was PDP expecting to achieve in Anambra State, given the manner the party and it’s principalities in the state muscled our revered leader, Obi, out of the party, by plotting to disgrace him in his homestead, Anambra?

“Besides, what was Nwobu’s mission in the over 30 pulling units he visited on election day, as he admitted to the tribunal? As a party collation agent, was he supposed to be roaming round polling units where he was not registered as a voter? Nwobu should take his drama to the appropriate stage for such, as the tribunal is not the right arena for such ignoble performance of poorly scripted absurdity.

“If LP and Obi could win convincingly in a state like Lagos, a fiefdom of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Tinubu, querying Obi’s victory in his home state of Anambra, is absolutely hilarious and bewildering.”