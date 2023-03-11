by David

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Member-elect for Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal constituency of Zamfara State, Aminu Sani Jaji, has expressed deep sadness over the accident involving a BRT bus and a train, in Ikeja, Lagos.

Jaji, in a statement on Saturday, also condemned the killing of 29 fishermen by people suspected Boko Haram insurgents in the Lake Chad region of Borno state on Thursday. The lawmaker-elect, while commiserating with the families of victims, described the Borno killings as barbaric and unacceptable.

Jaji, who was Chairman of the House Committee on National Security and intelligence in the 8th Assembly noted, that: “It is unfortunate that the ( Lagos) accident claimed lives, injured many and recorded large-scale destruction at a time like this.

“I sympathize with the victims, their families, and indeed the people and government of Lagos state and commend Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the proactive steps he took after the accident.”

On the killing of 29 fishermen in Mukdolo village in Gamboru-Ngala Local Government Area of Borno state, the lawmaker said ” I condemn in strong terms this unprovoked inhuman act by these elements. It is barbaric and unacceptable. I hereby call on those behind the killing to repent and desist from wasting innocent lives forthwith.

“We can not continue like this. Life is very precious, and no human being has the right to take another life. This has to stop, and all Nigerians must rise up and condemn this in its entirety. My condolences to the families of the victims and the people and government of Borno state, especially His Excellency, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum over this despicable act.”