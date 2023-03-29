From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives member-elect for Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency, Nkemkamma Kama, has expressed commitment to finding solution to the security challenges in the area.

Kama, in a statement, appealed for an end to violent protest in Ishiagu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, over incessant attacks by unknown gunmen in the area.

The lawmaker-elect expressed concern that what was intended to be a peaceful protest against incessant kidnapping, abduction, robbery and other violent attacks by some unknown persons along the Ishiagu-Awgu Road in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi Ebonyi State has turned violent ” with heavy destruction of properties of some indigenous personalities in the Community.”

He noted that for “whatever the reasons or whoever may be behind the dastardly acts, the endless attacks and kidnapping of our people are unacceptable. The wicked acts have caused us tremendous pain and anger.

” We may be disappointed in some of our highly placed sons and daughters. But they did not send the attackers. And we know this to be true. Many others who could help may be frustrated. This is a fact.”

Kama expressed that as part of efforts to find a lasting solution to the security challenges, he has stated reaching to stakeholders, including traditional rulers and security agencies.

“ Also, discussions with the military and other appropriate authorities are currently ongoing for the establishment of a military outpost in our community. I believe this will provide a more permanent solution to the security challenges we face and ensure the safety of our residents.