By Daniel Kanu

Human rights group Centre For Human And Socio-Economic Rights (CHSR) and other stakeholders have cautioned, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to reopen all markets presently closed by the state government without further delay or face the consequences of mass action.

The reopening of the sealed markets, they advised will help to alleviate the anguish of traders and other Lagos residents.

The president of the group, and activist, Alex Omotehinse, said during a World press conference at the group’s Secretariat in Lagos State at the weekend that the Governor should call an inclusive stakeholders’ forum on street trading and market operations in the state.

Omotehinse vowed that the group would mobilise Lagosians massively to the state house of assembly in the next 21 days to demand the outcome of their demands on the review of the state’s environmental laws on July 29, 2016.

Warned Omotehinse ‘”The Governor should reopen all markets presently sealed by the Lagos State Government to alleviate the anguish of traders and Lagos residents.

“Sanwo-Olu should deploy intelligence mechanisms for crime prevention by strengthening the police to arrest and prosecute offenders.

“He should deploy advocacy and sensitisation mechanisms to address challenges rather than banning and closure of markets,” .

Omotehinse noted further that there should be a review of the PSP policy to ensure that traders and marketers are not unduly exploited by developers and their allies in the government.

The activist urged that the Government of “Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu should reconsider unleashing harsh measures that aggravate poverty and in the alternative empowerment of the less privileged on the society should be considered.”

According to him, the state government should allow democratic management of markets and traders’ association through elected representatives for effective service delivery” rather than hand-picked lackeys, who have so far demonstrated incompetence in ensuring effective sanitation and waste handlings at the markets.”

He added that the government should put an end to the alleged extortion of traders and marketers by security agents as well as personnel of law enforcement agencies in Lagos State.

The activist said that the ban on street trading by the government also coincided with the closure of some strategic markets.

We consider this intervention appropriate in furtherance of our mandate to defend victims of abuse of human rights and to promote the cause of justice and peaceful coexistence in society.

“On Friday, September 29, 2023, the Lagos State Governor announced a total ban on street trading, hawking, building of illegal structures on drainages and display of wares on walkways across the state.

“The latest ban on street trading by the Lagos State Government however, raises more questions than answers as no alternative means of livelihoods have been considered by the government to support the overwhelming majority of the masses, who engage in menial trading and hawking activities for survival.

“We are concerned about the implementation of the directive without the necessary engagement with stakeholders either at the local government or community/grassroots level,” he said.

He reiterated that street trading creates ample access to goods for low-income consumers, who he said cannot afford to shop in formal retail stores.

He emphasised that street trading is an essential source of income for many low-skilled workers, who are unable to secure formal employment.

“Research outcomes have attributed trading to a number of factors, which include poverty, lack of education, immigration, unemployment, urban culture, and low-income consumption.

“These factors include lack of microfinance, lack of storage, theft or damage to goods,” he said.

He then suggested that regulating street trading should be the way to go to preserve the livelihoods of the overwhelming population, which he said cut across families and communities that embody those, who he said depend on trading activities on a daily basis.

Some other activists at the briefing included: comrade Edafe Oghenebrume, ( Renaissance Group), comrade Adetunji Oluwatoyin, comrade Solape Obe (CHSR), Comrade Ibrahim, and comrade Funmijolade Ajayi.