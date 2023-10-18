From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has described the recent attempts by some persons to remove train Coaches from the Maiduguri Terminus of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) as suspicious and unfair.

Some persons claiming to be acting on the authority of the NRC on Monday attempted to remove train coaches from the terminus to other parts of the country. They were however stopped by some youths who protested against the move.

Zulum on Tuesday during a visit to the NRC Terminal described the attempt to remove the coaches and railway parts as sinister, vowing to unravel the truth behind the move.

“About five months ago, some of the rolling stocks were conveyed to other states of the federation without the knowledge of the security operatives and Borno State Government, the governor disclosed.

He said he contacted the NRC on the matter after attempts to remove train coaches were thwarted by vigilant residents.

“This time around the community raised alarm when they saw the movement of these rolling stocks from Maiduguri to other parts of the country. When we contacted the management of Nigerian Railway Corporation, they said the rolling stocks would be moved to Jos for a complete overhaul and be dispatched elsewhere,” he explained.

He said the state would no longer allow the removal of infrastructure at the Maiduguri Terminus again without due process.

“Nobody will move out any of the rail infrastructures here in Borno State without recourse to the rule of law,” Zulum vowed.

Railway transport to Maiduguri was suspended over a decade ago in the wake of the Boko Haram insurgency. The terminus in Maiduguri was situated adjacent to the initial headquarters of the insurgents before it was demolished by the government in August 2009 after the Boko Haram insurrection.