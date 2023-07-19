By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

A Senior Lecturer at the department of theatre art and music, Lagos State University Prof. Tunji Azeez has urged the federal government to regulate and control the price hike of transportation and commodities which has intensify the hardship faced by the citizens.

The university don made this recommendation at the annual three day: Theatre for Development Workshop,held at Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State, with the theme, ” Effects of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians and the Economy”,which was organized by the theatre,art and music department of the institution,with the aim to sensitized citizens on societal ills.

Azeez said that decision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on subsidy removal of all its refined fuel products,due to inadequate refining capacity and neglect of existing refineries should not aggravate poverty rather it would actualized growth and development of our economy.

“The current hardship faced by Nigerians,is temporary as the president is working hard to ensure that the looming fuel crisis comes to an end in Nigeria.

However, the theatre art Prof, explained the need to confront the daunting economic challenges as the cost of most goods and services have tripled, whereas the income of many citizens has remained the same.

Nigerians cannot pay for the price of decades of political and economic mismanagement of the subsidy scheme. The authorities must finally respond to longstanding demands by devising a means as a matter of urgency to address the hardship faced by the poor masses

“The Nigerian authorities must urgently put in place measures to protect the rights of people most affected by the removal of the fuel subsidies and prioritize addressing widespread hunger, higher unemployment and the rapidly falling standard of living.”

He appealed to well meaningful Nigerians as well as the government to take up developmental project and invest on infrastructures, foundations and other public facilities in order to better the lots of Nigerians.When they have access to health care and other basic facilities This efforts would help fight poverty,and the subsidy understand by the common man.

“We can see the effects of poverty on the faces of our people. Poverty is not hereditary, it is from society. Government position is to eliminate poverty,.

On his part, Team lead and lecturer at the department, Mr Kotin Hungbo Ovisemeho said that the 300L students of department embarked on these community project through performing arts to sensitized the citizens on any issue and have done this for twenty one years.

Ovisemeho said that they have been using drama for enlightenment, educating, entertaining and equally do advocacy especially when they discovered a particular problem associated with a Local Government Area or Local Council Development Area, we ensure that we take performing arts to them.

“The fuel subsidy withdrawal have equally lead to a surge in fuel costs across the country. This elimination has challenges but it will bring opportunities. What we need to do as an institution is to constantly educate people and appeal to their conscience not to inflate prices spontaneously to avoid severe hardship.

The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are facing difficulties in accessing affordable power, if government can provide power and the basic infrastructure to grow business the poverty level would be reduced, especially the prevailing high cost of petrol among other challenges would be curbed.

In his remark,the Chairman of Ojo Local Government Area, Hon Rasulu Idowu

who was represented by the Vice Chairman,Hon. Edna Uche Ubochi said Fuel subsidy removal has been a subject of intense debate and discussion in recent years, and it is vital that we engage in a thoughtful and informed conversation about its impact on our citizens and our economy.

“Nigeria is a country blessed with abundant natural resources, particularly crude oil. However,the mismanagement and corruption that have plagued our oil industry for decades have resulted in significant challenges and setbacks for our nation. One of such challenge is the issueof fuel subsidy.

“Fuel subsidy,in theory, was introduced to make petroleum products more affordable and accessible to the ordinary Nigerian citizen. However,over the years,it has become clear that this system is rife with corruption and inefficiencies. The enormous cost of fuel subsidy has strained our national budget, leading to a huge drain on our economy.

However,the decision to remove fuel subsidy as announced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,was not an easy one,and I understand the concerns and anxieties it has raised among our people.

“The immediate effect of fuel subsidy removal is an increase in petroleum product prices,which in turn leads to higher transportation costs, increased cost of goods and services, and ultimately, an increased cost of living for the average Nigerian.

Rasulu said as prices of petroleum products rise, there is a greater incentive for individuals and businesses to explore alternative and renewable sources of energy.This presents an opportunity for the development of clean and sustainable energy solutions,which can contribute to job creation, environmental sustainability,and overalI economic growth.

However,it is crucial that in our efforts to address the effects of fuel subsidy removal,we do not neglect the welfare and well-being of our citizens, particularly the most vulnerable. The government must implement social safety network programmes and robust regulatory frameworks to ensure that the most disadvantaged members of society are protected and supported during this transitional phase.

Also, Rasulu said we must look beyond the short-term effects and focus on the long-term benefits that fuel subsidy removal can bring. Eliminating fuel subsidy will free up much-needed resources that can be channeled towards more impactful sectors such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure development.

He added It is crucial for us to understand that fuel subsidy removal is not an end in itself, but a means to an end. The ultimate goal is to create a sustainable and inclusive economy that benefits all Nigerians.This requires a comprehensive and holistic approach that addresses the root causes of our economic challenges and fosters growth and development.

“To achieve this, we must focus on diversifying our economy and reducing our over-reliance on oil revenues.This will requires significant investments in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, technology,and tourism.By creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and diversifying our revenue sources,we can build a more resilient and prosperous economy for future generations.

Furthermore, Rusulu stated that we must not overlook the potential for innovation and entrepreneurship that fuel subsidy removal

” While there may be short-term challenges and adjustments, it is essential that we view this as an opportunity to build a stronger and more sustainable Nigeria. With the right policies, investments,and commitment from all stakeholders,we can navigate this transition successfully and create a brighter future for all Nigerians”,he noted.

“There is no need for Nigerians to be terrified about the knock-on effects that it will have on their daily lives. Many are concerned that they will not be able to meet the costs of education, food and healthcare. The government is reviewing this issues and are strategically looking for ways ways to mitigate the impact of this decision for people on low incomes to have a better life.

Highlight of the event was the performance of the 300L students of theatre art and music department, LASU who performed an opened stage drama on the

“Effects of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians and the Economy” to enlightened the community.

Dignitaries at the event where traditional rulers, title chiefs and Baale,as well as representative of various market in the locality.