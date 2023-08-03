First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday visited former President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Daura, Katsina State.

According to a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, Mrs. Tinubu, who was accompanied by the wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima, expressed her gratitude for the former president’s paternal support and used the opportunity to inquire about his well-being.

Mrs. Tinubu who also prayed for long life, good health for Buhari, appealed for continued support, not only for the administration of President Bola Tinubu but for Nigeria as a whole.

The former president expressed his appreciation to Mrs. Tinubu and her delegation for the remarkable visit.

He humorously remarked, “As you can all see, she came to check up on me and see that I am doing okay.”

The delegation included Hajia Dikko Radda, wife of the Katsina State Governor, and Hajia Nasir Daura, the wife of the Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, along with other prominent APC women leaders in the State.