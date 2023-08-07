• Says Nigeria now on global map of excellence

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, Monday hosted the D’Tigress of Nigeria to a reception at the State House, Abuja.

According to her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady said their performance on the basketball court was a testament to hard work, discipline, and commitment to excellence and this will inspire countless individuals especially women, to pursue their dreams.

The First Lady also mentioned that their victory goes beyond sports, serving as a symbol of the potential that can be unleashed when a diverse group of individuals work together towards a common goal.

She further stated that she is immensely proud of their achievements and the positive representation they have provided for the country. Their success serves as a strong reminder that Nigerian women are more than capable of achieving greatness in any field they choose to pursue.

“Your victory transcends sports, symbolising the potential that can be realized when a diverse group of individuals come together with a common goal”.

“I am immensely proud of your achievements and the positive image you have projected for our country. Your success reinforces the fact that Nigerian women are capable of reaching the highest level in any endeavour they choose to undertake”.

In his remarks at the reception, the Permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Ismaila Abubakar thanked the First Lady for hosting the team with an assurance that they would be going to the drawing board to get ready for the 2024 Olympic Games with victory on their mind.

The captain of the team then presented the coveted FIBA Women’s Afrobasket trophy to the First Lady, wife of the Vice President, wife of the Senate President.

The officials of the Basketball Federation also presented a medal and jersey to the First lady.

This is the Fourth consecutive victory of the D’tigress of Nigeria at the Afrobasket tournament.