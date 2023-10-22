From: Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The remains of Prof Joseph Irukwu the late former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, was yestersay laid to rest in his hometown, Amokwe Item in Bende Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking shortly before the remains of Irukwu was laid to rest in his compound, Governor Alex Otti, commended the Insurance icon for the positive contributions he made while alive.

Many dignitaries who attended the burial ceremony include the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, General Ike Nwachukwu ( Rtd), Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe,, former Senate President, Adolf Wabara, President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Mrs Arunma Oteh, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, Managing Director of the Sun Publishing Limited, among others.

Gov Otti expressed shock at the departure of Irukwu, regretting the deceased did not live to see the positive change he had desired in Abia, which his administration was bringing.

Otti acknowledged the significant achievements of late Prof Irukwu in various fields, such as Insurance, Law, and his leadership within Ohanaeze, but stressed that the most profound accomplishment of Irukwu was his devotion to the Christian faith.

The governor encouraged those present to embrace Christ, saying, “If you believe you’ve achieved great success in life but have neglected to sit and pray to God, it’s time to reconsider your priorities.”

He expressed hope that Irukwu would rise again on the resurrection morning alongside all those who had devoted their lives to Christ, adding that life and death were in the hands of God.

Governor Otti urged the Irukwu family to bear the loss with fortitude.

President General, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu on behalf of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group said the deceased was an exceptional leader who distinguished himself in service and prayed God to console the family he left behind.

The President General of the Item Development Association, Onwuka Orji said the late Prof Irukwu trained and mentored many Item professionals and captains of industry who are excelling all over the word.

He added that Irukwu’s passage had created a big vacuum in Item land and Nigeria as a whole.

In a tribute, a grandson of the deceased, Tobe Irukwu, described the grandfather as a strong and caring man who loved his family greatly, adding that all would miss him.

In his sermon, Rev Dr Okey Onuzo, who preached on the essence of the love of God for mankind by giving his son to die to redeem mankind stated that whosoever receives Christ will gain eternal life.

Late Prof Irukwu died at the age of 90 and until his death was the doyen of insurance in Nigeria.