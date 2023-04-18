By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2 Command Headquarters, Onikan Lagos, Mr Ari Muhammad Ali, has warned criminals operating within Lagos and Ogun states to relocate or “be dislocated”.

AIG Ali, who officially assumed duty on Monday as the AIG incharge of Lagos and Ogun states, said the good people of the two states should expect reduction in crime control.

“We want to see how best we can bring crime relatively under control to at least give Lagosians and of course Ogun State that enabling environment where people will do their businesses without fear of being attacked and secondly to ensure that they go home from their various places of businesses and then sleep well and of course have their eyes closed at the end of the day,” he stated.

The former Delta State Commissioner of Police, who made sure that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) did not enter the state to impose Monday sit-at-home, said that, having served at various capacities in Lagos State Police Command, as a Divisional Police Officer, Area Commander, and Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, (DCP Ops) under three Commissioners of Police, said his purpose in the zone would be to reduce crime to the barest minimum using members of the immediate communities.

He said: “I must say I am highly elated and very honoured to be here. Of course, I am a hard crime fighter even without being told, so taking anything into cognisance for me is an understatement because I am fully prepared for the job. All I need to say is that the two states under my command will enjoy reduction in crime to the barest minimum. I am warning criminals to relocate from the states or be dislocated. What I did in Delta State ,will be replicated in Zone 2 Command.

“I am going to tackle the issue of cultism. The best approach to fight cultism is through community policing, and that tells you that we have to partner with all major actors and stakeholders, you cannot do it alone. Globally, it has been acknowledged that in crime fighting there is no way the Police can do it alone, you take into cognisance of all the actors, you are talking about the parents, you are talking about the teachers, religious bodies , Landlord Associations, and what have you; all the major stakeholders for me are paramount in this fight. For me when you begin to see challenges as problem, you already feel or have that sense of self defeatism, but when you see challenges as opportunities for you to excel, I am sure you will excel definitely. So I don’t see anything as a challenge to me. We will therefore, have to improve on whatever we are meeting on the ground. But if you ask me, I would advice criminals to relocate from the zone or those who refuse to relocate we will dislocate them.

“As the new sheriff in town, a lot of things have to come in place. We have to do our crime mapping, where we have notorious criminals. And how to go into partnership with the actors to nip the crime in the bud.

“On the issue of indiscipline, in the police we have our own internal discipline mechanism. It is an organisation that is well organised in terms of discipline, there is nobody that is above the law in the Nigerian Police force. When you are showing lackadaisical attitude to work that is what the junior officers would look up to, in a nutshell we are going to maintain discipline.”