…Says North missing Sir Ahmadu Bello’s religious tolerance

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The former Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin has noted that lack of religious harmony among Muslims and Christians in Kaduna State has bastardised the State that used to be the pathway to northern region.

Senator Jibrin, a Second Republic lawmaker and Sarkin ( Chief) of Fulani of Nasarawa State recalled how late Premier of Northern region and Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello tolerated both Christians and Muslims to coexist peacefully throughout his life time, and even after his life as leader of the North.

Addressing a press conference on state of the North and his experience of how bandits attacked his resident in Abuja about three weeks ago, Senator Jibrin noted that Nigeria have had devoted leaders who ruled successfully without using religion to ginger their successes and they were fully accepted by the people.

He said recent development where a former governor of one of the States in the North boasted that he used Muslim- Muslim ticket to administer his State very well was disturbing and uncalled for.

Although, the former lawmaker did not mention the name of the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai, it would be recalled that El-rufai had recently spoken about how and why he decided to adopt Muslim-Muslim ticket in governing the State.

El-rufai had since come under heavy criticism across the country over the pronouncement on Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“I am calling on all Nigerians to be very careful in using religion to solve their selfish activities.

“In Nigeria today we have Muslims and Christians who live peacefully by working together with every one practicing his or her religion based on the belief of their Koran and Bible.

“Since the Independence of Nigeria we have devoted leaders who ruled Nigeria successfully without using religion to ginger their successes and they were fully accepted by Nigerians.

“Recent pronouncements by former Governor from the Northern part of the country that He used Muslim Muslim agenda successfully to rule in the best way in His State contrary to the behaviour of some Christians’ discouragement.

“He further announced that He used Muslim Governor and Muslim Deputy Governor successfully in his State in the North.

“May I point out that Kaduna was successfully used by some Northern leaders for total advancement of the North using both Muslim and Christian leaders. Sardauna of Sokoto used many Christian leaders to assist in his administration of the North. Such Christian leaders like Chief Sunday Awoniyi is one good example of Christian leader among many used by the Sardauna of Sokoto.

“To openly say that as a Governor He used Muslim Muslim ticket to help him administer His State very well and against the lukewarm attitude of Christian contributions is very disturbing.

“The Governor should have used His so-called abilities to bring Muslim and Christians together thereby making his State an exemplary State by making his State to remain a political and religious centre for all Northerners.

“The Sardauna never came out to condemn any other Religion but encouraged many Christian leaders to assist him rule very sincerely. A good example of the Christian Leader was Chief Sunday Awoniyi”. Senator Jibrin said.

The former BoT chairman of PDP also disclosed during the press briefing how bandits attacked and ransacked his Abuja residence in broad daylight.

“Can I use this opportunity to announce that recently some suspected Bandits/Kidnappers forcefully entered my rented House at Brains & Hermas Estate APO 3 FCT Abuja by seriously vandalizing my main Bedroom going away with vital documents.

“They tied my House Boy Awwalu and told him that they came to take away 5 billion naira hidden by me and also to take away some so- called ammunitions kept by me but unfortunately found nothing at all.

“Even though I was not at home when they came in the afternoon, they forced my House boy Awwalu to the bedroom but alas found nothing. They took my House boy away and later dropped him somewhere after informing him that they took the exercise that they were looking for such big amount of 5 billion naira and some ammunitions kept by me but found nothing at all.

“The Bandits came with about 7 Jeep Motor Vehicles, 8 persons with sophisticated ammunitions.I have since reported the matter to Inspector General of Police who directed the CP FCT to handle the matter. The C.P is still in investigation

“I want to announce that I have never kept such an amount of money or any ammunition in my House. It is important also for the whole world to note that I do not own any personal house in Abuja FCT, also never have any personal House in my LGC Headquarters in Nasarawa LGC or any House in my Nasarawa State HQ. Lafia.

“I also challenge anybody who is thinking that I have any such amount mentioned by the Bandits. All my Bank accounts are free for checking by any authority please.

“The current house attached in the Brains and Hermas Estate is a fully rented House to be expired in 3 months time”.

He further added, “I want to assure all that I still remain a man of honour and integrity who never worked with the Federal Government. I will always remain as Company Executive in the Nigerian 175 Textiles and now a National Life Patron of the Industry and also a Strategic Member of the National Council of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria.

“It is also important to state that I am a True Nigerian Politician who served up to the position of P.D.P National Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman until recently when I voluntarily resigned from that prestigious position.

“May I remind all Nigerians to respect themselves to remain with commitment as one Nigeria.

“I am always ready to serve Nigeria with one mind and ready to work for the progress of Nigeria in any capacity”.