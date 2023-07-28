…threatens Mass Protest

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A Rights Activist and member of the Peoples’ Rights Organisation, Comrade Paul Ikechukwu Njoku has called on Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma to release Mr Theodore Chinonso Uba( Nonsonkwa).

It would be recalled that the popular broadcast journalist and Rights Activists, Nonsonkwa was abducted in a commando style by operatives of the Nigeria Police on Thursday morning on his way home from OZIZA FM studio ,Owerri , the Imo state capital.

According to an eyewitness, he was driving in his Highlander Jeep when he was double-crossed by his abductors who operated in a Hilux vehicle, a Lexus 350 jeep and a ES 330 car in front of Holy Ghost College Secondary School Junction, Owerri.

Comrade Ikechukwu who threatens to call for a mass protest if Nonsonkwa is not released by the state governor, adding that Gestapo style abduction of the Broadcast Journalist is an indication that the current administration abhors opposition, critics and contrary opinions in the state.

In a statement made available to newsmen, reads:

“If Governor Hope Uzodinma feels that Nonso Nkwa has broken any rule in broadcast journalism, he should have reported to the Press Council or NBC who, it is their duty to sanction and punish any erring broadcast journalist rather than employing gestapo style to arrest him .The Police still could have invited him . There will be a mass protest in Imo State if Nonsonkwa is not released from detention .

“Security of lives and property is the primary duty of the government as enshrined in the constitution”

A situation where security agents engage in recklessness and gestapo arrests of critics, opposition party members, journalists and activists in Imo State is unacceptable.

Article 2 of the Resolution provides for the dignified treatment of all human beings by security agents. Article 5 went further to prohibit the use of torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.

“Nigerian security forces must be educated that the United Nations Resolution & High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) provides that law enforcement officials are obliged to know and apply international standards of human rights when dealing with human beings.

“I wonder why the Nigerian security forces do not know that African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights in Article 4 guarantees right to life and freedom. The right to life is also provided in section 33 of the 1999 constitution.

“Rules of engagement should be accorded to non-violent and defenceless suspects”, He submitted .