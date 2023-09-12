From Fred Itua, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, yesterday, warned contractors handling rehabilitation of 135 roads in the capital city and civil engineering services against incessant contract variations.

The minister, who gave the warning during flag off, disclosed that the projects would be completed within six months.

According to Wike, FCT would pay all the contractors their money to enable them complete the projects within the agreed timeline.

He said: “To the contractors, let me warn you now, all these things you are doing with engineering services will not work again.

“Nothing like variation; it will not work. Kobo, one naira, in the next seven days it becomes N15, it will not work again. It will not work, so don’t even try it. There is no variation in this job. We have the money to pay you. So, if you like to go to engineering services and do anything with them, it will not work. We are paying you your money and I assure you that nobody will owe you a dime. We are going to pay you and you must finish within the time we have agreed with you.”

He also warned the Permanent Secretary, FCT Administration, Mr. Olusade Adesola, not to bring any paper asking for reconsideration or a file for unanticipated issues, saying, “everything has been considered and anticipated.”

The minister urged residents to support the contractors to enable them finish the job on time, adding that no development comes without some pains. He also solicited the support of traditional rulers to ensure that the youths and all residents of their communities support the contractors to deliver the job on time.

Earlier, Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, said the FCTA has recorded significant achievements in transforming the capital city, barely three weeks of Mr. Project (Wike) in office.

Mahmoud said the issue of streetlight has been addressed; the problem of sanitation was being attended to, and now the road infrastructure would be transformed to impact positively on the residents.

Ahmed Hadi, Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), pointed out that a substantial number of the roads in Phase I, developed since the 1980 have deteriorated.

Hadi said the projects would involve scarification and removal of the existing asphalt in some locations while in other places it would be asphalt overlay.

He said that the 135 roads in Wuse, Garki, some areas in Maitama and Asokoro would be involved, covering 42 kilometres.

“When completed, there will be enhanced traffic flow and reduction in travel time and the roads will be a bit safer,” he said.

The Chairman House Committee on FCT, Mr Muktar Betara, expressed confidence in the ability of Wike to deliver the transformative agenda for the FCT.

He assured the minister of the committee’s support to enable him to succeed in his task of making FCT the desired destination of all Nigerians.