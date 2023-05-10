EMG, a provider of telecom software and innovative blockchain services, will through its CEO, Mark Bystriansky, share insights on regulatory technology at the 2023 RegTech Africa Conference.

The conference is taking place from May 24th to 26th, in Lagos-Nigeria, with the theme: Elevating National Policy on Financial Inclusion, Consumer Protection and Cybersecurity.

This premier event for regulatory services innovation and excellence will bring together regulators, regulated entities, and key industry stakeholders to collaborate, engage, and share knowledge on new technologies and practices that support better regulations in Africa.

The maiden edition of the conference, held in partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, was hugely successful and boasts of high-level representation of businesses and regulators across key sectors such as financial services, technology, telecommunications and Venture Capital companies.

EMG’s CEO, Mark Bystriansky, will deliver a speech during the conference, sharing his insights and expertise on regulatory technology and its impact on the industry.

Additionally, he will introduce EMG’s Super App, a revolutionary all-in-one platform designed to enhance the lives of people in various countries by offering them a single, unified platform that addresses multiple aspects of their daily routines.

Bystriansky explained the vision behind the Super App: “Our Super App aims to revolutionize the way people in various countries access essential services. We are committed to delivering a user-friendly, reliable, and comprehensive platform that caters to the diverse needs of our customers. By designing an all-in-one app, we intend to create an ecosystem that seamlessly integrates various services, allowing users to enjoy a convenient and hassle-free experience.”

Speaking on this development, Cyril Okoroigwe, CEO, RegTech Media stated, “We are super excited to partner with EMG.

Telecom service providers face a significant challenge in balancing costs with the ability to reach underprivileged populations in most emerging countries. By bringing the most utilized telecoms services into a single platform the EMG supper app holds great promise to improve the telecommunication output, enable the expansion and availability of quality mobile coverage and close the gap to the huge unserved/underserved Nigerian population.”

With more than 50 expert speakers across 10 informative tracks, the RegTech Africa Conference 2023 will provide a comprehensive overview of the latest innovations and best practices in regulatory services. The hybrid event is designed for regulators, the regulated, and key industry stakeholders to come together and shape the future of regulatory services innovation and excellence in Africa.

EMG is a web3 venture within the Emeldi Group and leverages the experience of its parent company, a reputable telecom provider with 60 million active users and an extensive network of global partners.

Emeldi Commerce, the flagship product, has been implemented in collaboration with prominent telecom operators, including O2, T-Mobile, and Deutsche Telekom, across numerous countries in the EU and other regions.