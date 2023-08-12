Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, on Friday, said, regionalism remains the best option to salvage Nigeria’s future, insisting that Nigeria must be ready to rid itself of fundamental and structural imbalances.

Speaking at the grand finale of the 2023 edition of Osun Osogbo festival in Osogbo, Osun State, Adams stated that Nigeria has passed through difficult moments with various challenges bedevilling the country, but added that there is need for proper cleansing of the political milieu.

“Nigeria must rise above primordial sentiments and ethnic politics. There is need for complete overhauling of the structure and system of government. Let the new administration chart a new course by embracing regionalism as a panacea to salvage Nigeria’s future.

“My position on regionalism is based on the ideology whereby the federating units are allowed to develop at their own pace.

“Democracy thrives in a country where the majority of the people have their ways in determining the quality of their lives. Democracy is the best form of government when the leaders place the general good of the people above theirs.

“That is when there is unity, peace and tranquility in the country. But in a situation where there is prolonged hardship, both economic, social and political tension and insecurity, the purpose of government is defeated”

While charging the Osun State government to explore the tourism potentials of the state, the Yoruba generalissimo said Osun Osogbo festival has both spiritual and economic advantages, noting that the spiritual and tourism potential attached to the celebration of Osun Osogbo wasenough to launch the state into global prominence.

Adams commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for restoring the cultural identity and tradition of Osun Osogbo.

Meanwhile, Governor Ademola, at the groove, restated the need of his government to champion cultural revolution in the state.