From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership has expressed desire to partner South East Governors and others for the development of the region.

The group made this known, yesterday, while felicitating with Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on his election as Chairman of South East Governors Forum.

It a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, the group said it would also require the collaboration of non-governmental organizations, captains of industry and the Igbo intelligentsia to achieve the desired goals.

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, had on assumption of office outlined his programmes for the Igbo socio-economic resurgence in Nigeria to include security, education, health, industry, agriculture, sports and culture.

Ogbonnia noted that the Ohanaeze boss had enthused that the emergence of Uzodimma as Chairman of the South East Governors Forum during his tenure was most providential.

There is no gainsaying that the grace of God is upon your life. Ohanaeze Ndigbo is delighted that the five South East Governors reposed confidence in you. We are even more delighted that the 20 APC governors in Nigeria also reposed confidence in you. We note that while some may be weighed down by the turbulence from one feather, Your Excellency has the sagacity, innate capacity and tensile strength to wear three feathers on your cap as the governor of Imo State, Chairman of the South East Governors Forum and the Chairman of the APC Governors Forum.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo acknowledges your large heart, political savvy, assertiveness, audacious achievement motivation, friendly finesse, inter-ethnic legendary and an extra-ordinary perseverance in overcoming a seemingly insurmountable obstacles. The above virtues will surely come to bear in fulfilling the roles that go with the coveted offices.”