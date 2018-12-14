Reggae music actually originated from black youths mostly marooned in the squalid ghettos, lacking totally in political influence or social voice.

Charles Onunaiju

The Caribbean or more specifically, Jamaican originated rebel music, more widely and internationally known as Reggae have finally lived up to its universal appeal as a socially conscious advocacy for justice, equal rights and “one love” that transcends colour, creed and class.

On the 29th of November, the world’s foremost cultural and scientific body, the United nations, Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) placed reggae music on the list of “intangible cultural heritage” of humanity, worth to be preserved, protected and promoted, noting that “in its embryonic state, Reggae music was the voice of the marginalized”.

Though played by a wide cross-section of society its enduring power as a music of the people is one of the key reasons why it is a cultural treasure. In admitting the music as a world cultural heritage, UNESCO writes that “its contribution to international discourse on issues of injustice, resistance, love, and humanity underscores the dynamics of the element as being at once cerebral, socio-political, sensual and spiritual. The basic social functions of the music as a vehicle for social commentary, a cathartic practice and a means of praising God (Jah) have not changed and the music continues to act as a voice for all.”

The overly enthusiastic Jamaica’s Culture Minister, Olivia Grange, told a local newspaper that “it is important to recognize reggae music roots,” adding that the acclaim by UNESCO was “less about validating the music and more about making sure people are not confused about where reggae comes from,” noting that it should “be recognized worldwide as the creative input of the Jamaican people.”

Reggae music actually originated from black youths mostly marooned in the squalid ghettos, lacking totally in political influence or social voice. Colonial Jamaica was socially hierarchical with tiny white elites occupying the highest echelon, and Creoles, Chinese and other variations of colour struggling at the middle ladder, with majority blacks condemned to the lowest rung.