From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Regent Secondary School, Abuja, has won four different top awards at the recently concluded 2023 Recognition and Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards Ceremony held at The Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The award-winning students are Mfonmma-Abasi Okon Bassey who received the top award in the IGCSE category for Art & Design, while Daniel Chiemelie Anohu was awarded top in the Environmental Management IGCSE category. Khalidah Fatume Amal Doyinsola Usman received the top award in the History IGCSE category, and Ain Sufiya Binti Mohd Iqbal received the high achievement award in the Cambridge International AS Level category.

Registrar of the School, Mr. Oghenekevwe Omonigho, in a statement, explained that the students achieved the outstanding results in the Cambridge June 2022 Examination Series, and were awarded at this year’s Cambridge Learner Awards, organised annually by the British Council and Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE).

On behalf of tha school management, he congratulated the outstanding students on their incredible achievements, stating that the awards are testament to their unwavering dedication, hard work, and desire to excel.

He said the Regent Secondary School was established in 2007 as a British Curriculum school in Abuja, has consistently turned out top In Nigeria Awardees in many International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE), Advanced Subsidiary (AS) and Advanced Level subjects without missing out since 2016.

“Some of the other awards received by The Regent Secondary School in the cause of the years were overall best across eight subjects in Nigeria, overall best across four AS subjects; overall best across three A Level subjects and best in the world awards.

“We are proud to have played a role in supporting these students in their academic journey, and we looks forward to continuing to provide quality education to produce well-rounded leaders who would excel both academically and beyond.

“The school acknowledges the initiatives of the British Council for creating a platform for recognising achievements and encouragement of the upcoming learners to excel in whatever they do,” he said.