From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Spokesman of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Emmanuel Powerful, has said the group would be disbanded if the people vote against self-determination in a referendum.

According to him, when political and economic survival of the indigenous people are threatened, the United Nations charter gives them the right to chart their own political future in what she referred to as self-determination through a democratic process called referendum.

Powerful, who a few days ago issued a statement indicating readiness of IPOB to dialogue with the Nigerian government on the issue of referendum, however, stated that the group was not begging for it.

“We never begged for dialogue or discussion with Nigeria, the options are left for them to decide. IPOB worldwide is ready anytime they are ready; we don’t want people to see that statement as if we are begging for dialogue or discussion, the Biafra referendum is sacrosanct and nothing will stop it to usher in Biafra restoration and independence.

“We saw so many wrong comments from mostly those enemies from other tribes who think they can bring IPOB down. Some people think IPOB is hard to believe in peaceful dialogue and discussion.”

IPOB declared that any negotiation must have its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, present when he would have regained his freedom.

Powerful noted that the Republic of Biafra was in existence before the British invasion and colonisation of the territories of the indigenous peoples and called it Nigeria.

He also saluted the efforts of the leader of the defunct Republic of Biafra, Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu, and other “gallant men and women who fought to keep Biafra alive.”

He further stated that no amount of machinations and intimidation would annihilate the struggle for Biafra.

“It is only a tree that will receive a warning that it will be cut down and stays at the same spot. Biafrans are fed up with the ethnic profiling, hatred, marginalisation, and our enemies’ ethnic annihilation plans. To top it off, there has been political and economic exclusion, extrajudicial executions, and arbitrary detentions in the hands of the Nigeria State. That’s why the Nigeria government must listen to the wise counsels and dialogue with Kanu and IPOB for a way forward for a Biafra referendum…

“For IPOB to engage Nigeria in any negotiations and dialogue for the Biafra referendum, first Kanu must be released unconditionally. He will lead the negotiation. Secondly, the international community represented in the UN, AU, EU, the USA government, the Russian government, and Israel must be represented at the negotiation table.

“Should the Nigeria government remain adamant and refuse to obey extant laws on self-determination, IPOB and Biafrans will continue with civil disobedience within the boundaries of international laws until our demands are met.

“Moreso, we shall continue with our diplomatic engagements to push forward our demands for a referendum. Some of our strategies will remain secret but will be rolled out in due time.

“For us in IPOB, every card is on the table. As freedom fighters, we adequately harness every available opportunity for Biafra independence. As long as Biafrans are forced to remain in a deadly union that threatens our survival called Nigeria, we shall ensure the economic and political survival of Nigeria is under threat as well.

“We can assure Nigeria that IPOB members and Biafrans will never capitulate on our self-determination struggle. On the other hand, if Biafrans are allowed to have a referendum and majority vote ‘yes’ for us to exit, Biafra and Nigeria shall remain friendly nations. But if the majority voted ‘no’ for us to remain in Nigeria, the IPOB’s job would have been done and the movement would be disbanded,” he said.