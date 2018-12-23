Samuel Bello, Abuja

As a way of distributing the repatriated Gen. Sani Abacha fund, a legal practitioner, Mrs Ego-Queen Ezuma, has demanded that a bill for less-privileged should be sponsored.

Ezuma, who is the Convener of Voice of the Less-Privileged Organisation (VOLPO) made the appeal in Abuja while hosting the less-privileged.

“May I formally move a motion that the less-privilege are worthy to be recognised and a legislation made to cater for them, especially when they are old.

“Some of them don’t even have pension; they die and get forgotten; nobody cares for them. So, if a legislation is made, they would at least be sure of their daily bread,” Ezuma said.

The VOLPO boss also called on Nigerians, especially the rich and government to take the health of the poor seriously, saying that the rate at which they are being neglected needs to be addressed.

“We want the government to come to the aid of the less-privilege, orphans, widows and fatherless; government needs to do something radical so that our people will feel better.

“The report our medical team give us about the health of the poor among us is nothing to write home about. We know how much our doctors spent on their medication.

“I must say that more than 40 percent of the poor around us are diabetic; some, their cholesterol levels are so high.

“We are not just giving them food, we are equally teaching them to live a healthy life, eat good food, wash their hands, eat a lot of vegetables, crayfish and not meat among others.”