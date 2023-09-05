From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State, has offered the Mass Communication student who emerged as the 2023 best-graduating student, Owojuyigbe Josiah, automatic employment to the position of a graduate assistantship.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Anthony Akinlo, who disclosed this at a press conference to herald the 15th convocation on Monday, added that the student will be given a full scholarship for his postgraduate programs ‘tenable in the institution.’

He reiterated the commitment of the university to strengthening the relationship with the host community saying that six indigenes are being given scholarships every academic session.

Prof Akinlo also disclosed that 750 students will be graduating from faculties of basic medical sciences, humanities, law, management sciences, natural sciences, and social sciences.

He stated that the University African Centre of Excellence for the Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID) is making an impact in combating the challenges posed by infectious diseases and other public health-related issues.

According to him, the university is using the opportunity of the center to train its science students, particularly the Master’s and Ph.D. students.

“The Director of ACEGID, Prof. Christian Happi, was named as one of the 25 standout voices in African Public Health by Havard Public Health. The standout voice is the list of leaders forging a healthier future for Africa through policy and practice.

“ACEGID installed a new Labcyte Echo 525 bioanalyzer, equipment that automates the laboratory preparation process. The equipment can run 384 samples at once and it requires lower quantities of samples, reagents, and shorter time to complete the process,” Akinlo added.

He stated that the university has also secured expansion of academic programs from 26 to 54 and the successful accreditation of 32 programs with 27 programs receiving full accreditation status while the remaining five received interim.