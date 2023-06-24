.Sympathises with victims

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Sequel to the heavy downpour that led to flooding in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) has advised residents to stop building houses on waterways.

REDAN President, Dr. Aliyu Wamakko, in a statement yesterday also warned against incessant dumping of refuse on drainage and encouraged residents to use biodegradable objects.

Wammako called on the FCDA to, as a matter of urgency, address future flooding risks in the Territory.

He recalled how the Global Warming Authority had earlier issued a warning that there would be flood within the West Africa Sub Region because of rainfall this year.

He commiserated with victims who had lost their property to the flood disaster

“We also call on the Authority to share in the grief of the victims and not to add to what has happened to them and their families because it’s not their making but a natural disaster,” he said.

According to him, the last time REDAN visited Lugbe which is one of the affected areas alongside with the officials of the FCDA, some of houses were earmarked for demolition which were suspected to be on the water ways and the Association stressed the need for proper infrastructure and channel of drainage to address the situation

He said: “Since the completion of Shehu Musa Yar’Adua way, the flooding within the Lugbe axis has continued to be a problem most especially in Lugbe, Lokogoma and other communities in the area, so I believe something needed to be done by the FCT Administration.

He said REDAN would continue to complement the efforts of the Federal Government on ways to combat flood disaster and emphasized the need for necessary agencies to sensitize Nigerians on the warning by Global Warming Authority concerning this year’s rainfall prediction towards preventing loss of lives and property.