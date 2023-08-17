• Unveils roadmap for housing sector development

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Nigeria’s Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Ahmed Dangiwa as minister of housing and urban development.

REDAN President, Aliyu Wamakko, in a statement, yesterday, urged the newly-appointed minister to step back from direct involvement in housing construction and instead focus on creating an enabling environment that promotes private sector initiatives.

Wamakko urged President Tinubu to assent to the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Bill.

Also unveiled a comprehensive roadmap for the development of the nation’s housing sector, adding that the initiative would facilitate the private sector’s efforts in housing construction.

“We commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his judicious appointment of Ahmed Dangiwa as the Minister of Housing and Urban Development.

“We believe that his wealth of experience and expertise will greatly contribute to the growth and development of the housing sector in Nigeria.

“The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Bill is a crucial step towards ensuring the growth and stability of the real estate industry in Nigeria.

“Its enactment will provide a solid foundation for the sector, promote investor confidence, and protect the interests of both developers and buyers.”

He continued: “The association believes that by implementing these strategies and collaborating closely with the private sector, the housing sector in Nigeria can experience significant growth and meet the increasing demand for adequate and affordable housing.

“REDAN’s comprehensive roadmap for the housing sector development highlights the association’s commitment to promoting the growth, regulation, and development of the real estate industry in Nigeria.

“With the appointment of Ahmed Dangiwa as Minister of Housing and Urban Development, REDAN looks forward to working collaboratively with the government in achieving its goals and ensuring the provision of quality housing for all Nigerians.”