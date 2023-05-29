By Moses Akaigwe

In continuation of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line Project, the Lagos State Government has announced a total lane closure of Murtala Mohammed Way and Apapa Road in Oyingbo area of Yaba, from Saturday May 27 to Friday, June30, 2023.

To minimise inconveniences to motorists, the state government has taken some measures, including the diversion of traffic on Murtala Mohammed Way from Abeokuta street to link Borno Way through Coasts street and back to Murtala Mohammed Way; as well as the opening of Cementry street to traffic from Abeokuta street, as an alternative..

A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola, assured that LASTMA officials would be deployed to the affected areas to manage traffic flow.

In related development, the Permanent Secretary has announced that as part of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line Project, traffic has been diverted on two streets in Mushin area.

The streets affected are Ago-Owu street on Kayode street, as well as Ijaiye street on Ogunmokun street.

Both have been diverted to the rail level crossing in Mushin axis with effect from Saturday, May 27, and scheduled to end on Friday, June 30, 2023

Measures introduced to minimise inconveniences include the diversion of traffic on Kayode street through Jibowu to link Lagos/Abeokuta expressway, in order to access Ogunmokun Street, and the diversion of vehicular flow on Ogunmokun street to Lagos/Abeokuta expressway, Ilupeju Bypass, to access Ikorodu road.